Fire crews tackle blaze in Flackwell Heath field

James Harrison

James Harrison

Firefighters had to be called to deal with a field fire in Flackwell Heath last night.

Crews from Beaconsfield, High Wycombe and Amersham were all called to the blaze at about 6.55pm yesterday (Monday).

About 7,000 square metres of stubble was alight at the site in Highlea Avenue, with main jets and water backpacks used to extinguish it.

The cause is not yet known and no one is thought to have been injured.

