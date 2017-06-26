In pictures: Wooburn Fete 2017

Organisers have praised the best Wooburn Fete yet.

More than 1,000 people headed to Wooburn Green on Saturday for the annual event, which is now in its fourth year.

As well as a range of stalls and games on offer to visitors, highlights included zorbing, bungee trampolining and entertainment from the Sappers' Singers choir and Maidenhead Concert Band.

A Jack Sparrow impersonator was also in attendance.

There were also tugs-of-war, which even included one team trying their luck against a tractor.

“It was a really good do,” said organiser and former fete chairman Margaret Amos.

“There as a lovely village atmosphere, there was lots of coloured bunting and cream teas and nearly all our community groups had a pitch where they could raise money for themselves.

“It brings the community together and gets them talking to each other and having a good time.”

She also paid tribute to 1st Wooburn Scouts, without whom she said she and the other organisers would struggle to stage the fete, thanks to their work manning stalls and setting up tents.