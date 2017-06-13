Thousands take part in Sportsfest football tournament in Wooburn

There were goals galore as a football tournament returned to Wooburn Park once again.

More than 3,000 players, coaches and spectators from about 350 teams were at Wooburn Park on Saturday for the annual Sportsfest organised by Bourne End Junior Sports Club.

Now in its 24th year, the event is thought to be one of the biggest of its kind in the South-east.

“I’m very proud [to have been involved],” said Dave Kimber, who has been involved in the competition for about 10 years.

“It’s been good because I get to see a lot of the same faces turn up and play every year, as well as the coaches and the managers and it’s great to see the whole thing grow.

“One of the biggest factors too is having decent weather and the gods were good to us in that regard and gave us a good day of sunshine.”