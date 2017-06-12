In pictures: Thousands enjoy Marlow Town Regatta and Festival

Thousands of visitors flocked to the annual Marlow Town Regatta and Festival this weekend, which started on Saturday.

Organisers said more people made their way to the event this year than ever before, with numbers up about 40 per cent on last year.

Sir Steve Redgrave opened the 17th annual event with the opening ceremony attended by 50 guests.

They included Wycombe District Council chairwoman Suzanne Brown and Her Majesty's swan marker David Barber.

The first day of the event was ticketed with families and friends settling down to enjoy a picnic while watching the races.

The wind made it tough for rowers, with one boat sinking and two ending up with broken oars.

New additions to the event included a jazz band, a magician and stilt walkers.

The fun continued on Sunday, with 22 teams entering the Dragon Boat festival.

Free entry and good weather meant about 4,000 people made it through the doors.

The overall winners were Paddler Anderson’s Hoffs, a Baywatch themed team which won by just three tenths of a second.

Head of marketing for the event Dave Hudson said: "This has suddenly become a big event. I think people have realised that going down to the park for a free event is actually great fun."