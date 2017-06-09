Marlow mum to offer specialist first aid classes for parents

A mum-of-three is preparing to launch a new scheme to teach parents first aid.

Chloe Hill, from Marlow, is to take the helm of the Thames Valley branch of Mini First Aid, an organisation which provides families and carers with specialist healthcare training. She was inspired to set up the business after one of her daughters scalded her feet with boiling water while on a family holiday.

She said: “The nurse we saw told us to put her feet under cold water.

“It sounds so simple but I had no idea what to do at the time and had never done a first aid course.

“Basic and emergency first aid is something every parent should know.”

She added: “I want parents and carers in the Thames Valley to be equipped with the skills and confidence to know what to do should a medical situation arise.”

Classes will cover choking, basic life support, burns, breaks and bumps, as well as seizures and meningitis.

Courses are due to be held at Bourne End Library, in Wakeman Road, on Thursday, June 15, and Tuesday, July 18 and at the Perch cafe, in Marlow High Street, on Wednesday, July 5.

Visit www.minifirstaid.co.uk to sign up.