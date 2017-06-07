Hockey for Heroes fundraiser ends in Marlow after raising more than £50,000

Battle-weary fundraisers have arrived in Marlow at the end of a gruelling charity trek.

Members of Hockey for Heroes' OpStretcher team finally made it to Marlow Hockey Club, in Pound Lane, on Sunday.

Since setting out from Cardiff on Friday, May 26, the 44-strong group has covered more than 200 miles and played about 30 games of hockey — all while carrying a stretcher bearing ex-Royal Marine Dominic Robert Lovett, who was paralysed during a military training exercise.

"It's been a hard and emotional 10 days," said Joel Forrester, who captained the team.

"We've got broken bones, torn tendons, chafing — it's been horrific.

"I think everyone's ready for a beer and some food."

But the pain was proved worth it as the group totted up a total of more than £50,000 raised for the Armed Forces charity.

He added: "We've always had it very clear in our minds, the reasons for doing it and the reasons for why and that's something we've spoken about with each other daily.

"The team's behaviour and mindset and work ethic is because of the people we're representing."

Visit www.hockeyforheroes.co.uk to find out more.