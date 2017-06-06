Marlow Town Regatta and Festival to return this weekend

Final preparations are underway for the 'biggest and best weekend' of Marlow's year.

Thousands are expected to head to the town's Higginson Park for the 17th annual Marlow Town Regatta on Saturday and Marlow Festival on Sunday.

Racing on Sunday is due to start from about 8am, ahead of the official opening by ex-Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave.

Entry is by ticket only and there are still some picnic spots available to reserve.

The highlight of Sunday's event is the Dragon Boat festival, which runs from 9am-4pm, as well as a range of stalls, music and other live entertainment.

"This is the biggest and best weekend of entertainment in the Marlow calendar every year," said regatta and festival vice president Lance Slater.

"Everything is well organised, everyone knows the package, as you might call it.

"And from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon there will be something for everyone to enjoy - there's a tremendous range of things to see and do."

Visit www.marlowtownregatta.org to find out more and buy tickets.