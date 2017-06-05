Hundreds attend Marlow Beerfest

Hundreds of beer lovers sampled drinks from across the country at the second annual Marlow Beerfest over the weekend.

More than 30 different real ales and ciders were available at the event, hosted by Marlow Football Club in Oak Tree Road.

Pints were pulled throughout the weekend by volunteers from Aylesbury Vale and Wycombe Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Volunteer Simon Isted said: "The idea is to try something you've never had before.

"It's about new tastes and new experiences.

"This weekend I think has been excellent," he added.

The festival, which ran from Friday until Sunday, peaked on Saturday when about 500 people attended.

Ale-lover Rod Farrell said: "They couldn't have put on a better job."

The crowd was entertained on Saturday by the Wycombe Steel Orchestra and band Fluke Music.

Marlow FC director Ray Frith said: "It was an improvement on last year.

"The comments we've had so far are great, it's been splendid."

The festival's chosen charity was hospice charity Helen and Douglas House.