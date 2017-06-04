Bucks pupils take part in community opera project

Pupil Pavarottis and student sopranos have been perfecting their arias and librettos with the help of a professional opera company.

More than 100 youngsters from across Buckinghamshire were at Holy Trinity CE School, in Wethered Road, Marlow, to rehearse their parts in a new music project.

Run by the Garsington Opera, the children were practicing their roles in Silver Birch, a new commission for the 2017 season.

Part of the People’s Opera scheme, it will also include members of the military, student artists working with Pinewood Studios and members of Wycombe Women’s Aid.

It is due to be performed at the Wormsley Estate, in Stokenchurch, from Friday, July 28 - Sunday, July 30.

Karen Gillingham, Garsington Opera’s creative director for learning and participation said: “We are delighted to be working with Frieth, Ibstone, Chalgrove and Millbrook schools again and are thrilled to be working with Holy Trinity for the first time.

“All of the children produced some wonderful work during the one-day residency in each school – singing and acting, as well as writing and composing their own songs.

“It’s great to be able to bring all of the schools together to share their work with parents and friends.”

Visit www.garsingtonopera.org for details.