Inquest opened into death of 69-year-old hit by lorry in Bourne End

The coroner for Buckinghamshire has named a woman killed in a crash in Bourne End.
Hilary Joy Haines was hit by a lorry near the junction of the Parade and Wakeman Road at about 5pm on Wednesday, May 10, according to police reports.
The 69-year-old, of the High Street, Great Missenden, died at the scene.
An inquest was opened and adjourned on Wednesday, May 17 and a pre-inquest review is scheduled to be held in Beaconsfield on Wednesday, August 2.
Following the collision, Thames Valley Police issued an appeal for help with its inquiries and confirmed a man has been interviewed voluntarily.
Sergeant Mark Ashby said: “A number of witnesses have now come forward and the investigation is in its early stages.
“However, we would particularly like to speak to the occupants of a silver Nissan Pathfinder and a black Honda Civic, which were both in the location at the time of the collision and may be witnesses.”
Call police on 101 with any information.
