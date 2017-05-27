Fundraisers take part in marathon exercise bike challenge for NRAS

Fundraisers have cycled more than 150 miles on exercise bikes to support a health charity.

Staff from the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (NRAS) teamed up with the David Lloyd Beaconsfield gym, in Glory Mill Lane, Wooburn Green, for the challenge.

A team of 17 took turns to continuously pedal for 10 hours and raised about £140 for the charity in the process, with more donations expected to come.

Val Eyre, NRAS head of events and fundraising, said: “We had a great day taking part in this challenge and working with the David Lloyd personal trainers, it was an ideal opportunity for us to raise awareness of both rheumatoid arthritis and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

"Once you start talking to people about what RA and JIA are they realise they know someone living with the disease, we were on hand to offer support and information and to put them in touch with our team of helpline staff."

Visit www.nras.org.uk to find out more.