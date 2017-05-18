Man charged with string of burglary and shoplifting offences

A 27-year-old man has been charged with burglary and shoplifting offences in connection with a number of incidents involving stolen cash, alcohol and perfume.

Sebastian Reeve, of no fixed abode, was charged on Wednesday, May 10, at Wycombe Magistrates' Court with five counts of burglary and two counts of shoplifting.

The burglary charges include allegations of the theft of perfume from Boots in Market Square, Marlow, on April 23 and perfume and fragances from Lloyds Pharmacy in The Parade, Bourne End, on April 24.

The other burglary charges relate to the thefts of cash and a till drawer from Salt and Vinegar in Wedgewood Street, Fairford Leys, Aylesbury on May 1, cash from ValueVille in Prince Rupert Drive, Aylesbury, on May 3 and perfume and fragrances from Lloyds Pharmacy in High Street, Aylesbury, on May, 5.

Reeve also faces two shoplifting charges after alcohol was taken from Waitrose in Chapel Street, Marlow, on April 20 and 21.

He has also been charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal damage after an incident at Lidl in Desborough Avenue, High Wycombe on April 20 in which a member of staff was pushed and a glass pane was broken.

Reeve was remanded in custody to appear at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 11, where he was further remanded.