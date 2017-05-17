Marlow May Fayre raises £10,000

The sight of about 1,500 rubber ducks floating down the Thames was among the highlights of the annual Marlow May Fayre.

The event, which was held on Saturday, saw more than 2,000 people in the town’s Higginson Park.

Visitors had a range of attractions to choose from, including a coconut shy, barbecue, classic car display and the regular rubber duck race.

It raised about £10,000 for Marlow Round Table (MRT), which runs the fayre, and which will be used to fund the group’s activities throughout the year.

Asked what the secret of the event’s success was, organiser and MRT member Nick Skelton said: “I think the biggest thing is that it’s a real community event – local people, local stall holders and local charities coming together.”