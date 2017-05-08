In pictures: More than 1,000 runners take part in annual Marlow 5

Starting guns were fired for the 34th annual five-mile race around Marlow yesterday (Sunday).

Just over 1,200 people took part in Marlow 5, which started and finished in Higginson Park.

Peter Edington, race director, said: "We had 1,209 entries and I think we had 1,052 who finished.

"There were perfect running conditions yesterday.

"I'm happy entries were up compared to last year and it seems to be getting more popular which is great.

Peter is also the chairman of Handy Cross Runners club.

He added: "By the end of the race the sun had came out and people took the time after to relax and enjoy the sunshine."

The course record is about 23 minutes.

This year's winner, Nicholas Burke, a runner with Belgrave Harriers, completed the race in 25 minutes, 35 seconds — three seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

Visit http://www.handycrossrunners.co.uk/Marlow5 for a full set of results.