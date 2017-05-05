Marlow mayor hosts annual charity golf day

The flag was dropped on the tenure of the current Mayor of Marlow at an annual golf fundraiser.

Cllr Bob Johnson, who is due to step down from the role later this month after two years wearing the chain, presided over the Mayor’s Charity Golf Day.

The event, held at Harleyford Golf Club, in Henley Road, on Tuesday, April 25, is expected to have raised about £3,000 for Thames Hospice, the Mayor’s nominated charity, once a final count is confirmed.

At tee-off there were 19 teams competing for the chance to take home the Mayor’s Cup. And by the end of the round Snowie’s Sprinters, made up of Christopher Snow, Chris Toone, John Dixon and Charles Sandison had won the prize.

Just four points separated them from second placed Fab Four.