Scouting groups take part in St George's Day parade in Marlow

More than 350 beavers, cubs, scouts and leaders took part in their annual St George’s Day Parade and church service in Marlow High Street on Sunday.

The parade – to celebrate the patron saint of scouting, St George – started in Riley Road before marching through Marlow along the High Street to All Saints Church.

1st Wooburn Scouts headed up the parade followed by 1st Bourne End, 1st Danesfield, 1st Flackwell Heath, 3rd Marlow Bridge, 1st Marlow Bottom and the Vulcan Explorer Scout Unit.

Jon Dalton, assistant scout leader at 1st Wooburn Scout Group said: “An inspirational message by the founder of the scouting movement, Lord Baden Powell was read out, [during the service] and towards the end all of the beavers, cubs, scouts and leaders renewed their scout promise and sung the national anthem.”

There was an address from Dominic Grieve QC MP for Beaconsfield (Cons) and members of the Bucks County Scout Leader team awarded trophies for the various district competitions held throughout the year.