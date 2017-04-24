Donations collected for fight against Bourne End and Wooburn homes

A campaign group fighting plans for hundreds of new homes in Bourne End and Wooburn collected donations on Saturday to fund future legal battles.

The Keep Bourne End Green group has been fighting against Wycombe District Council's proposals to build 750 new homes in the area.

The protesters have fought tooth and nail against the plan because they worry that building on greenbelt land will ruin the character of Bourne End and Wooburn.

On Saturday, campaigners handed out 4,000 flyers as they went from door-to-door and raised £304 in donations to fund their efforts.

The campaign has spent about £15,000 since it was formed in the summer, having raised money through a variety of events.

It estimates about £100,000 will be needed to successfully fight the scheme.

One of the group's founders Penny Drayton said: "We don't want the greenbelt downgraded, it's precious for hundreds of reasons.

"It [Bourne End] will become like a town. You would end up with a concrete jungle".

Penny also said she worries Bourne End and Wooburn would not have the infrastructure to cope with hundreds of new homes.

"It will make the traffic come to a stand-still," she added.

Keep Bourne End Green first paid for a traffic survey in November to build up evidence for its case against Wycombe District Council and has had further assessments since.

If the council adopts the 750 home proposal as part of its local plan, Keep Bourne End Green plans to launch a legal challenge.

Group members met with solicitors in January and were told they had a strong legal case.

Over the weekend Penny says they received a lot of support from residents they visited.

"People are concerned about it. There's no one who can see any positives from it," she added.

Keep Bourne End Green will discuss its campaign at a public meeting at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 3 at the Bourne End Community Centre in Wakeman Road.