10-year-old cancer survivor backs fundraising campaign

A 10-year-old cancer survivor and her family have backed a new charity fundraising campaign.

Daisy Wingrove, from Flackwell Heath, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, bone cancer, when she was just eight.

Throughout her treatment, which included intense chemotherapy and numerous operations, she was supported by financial grants and advice from CLIC Sargent.

And now the charity is receiving its own boost from supermarket chain Morrisons, which is aiming to raise £8 million in three years through sales of British strawberries.

“Having your child in hospital with a cancer diagnosis is incredibly stressful, and the extra costs that mount up during treatment, like travel expenses and hospital parking charges, became a huge worry for us,” said Daisy's mum Jane.

“Another huge expense is food. Most people just don’t realise that chemotherapy can make certain foods taste disgusting, like metal.

“And that it can cause sores in the mouth and throat that can make swallowing difficult.”

This often led to Daisy only being able to manage very specific foods, such as smoked salmon and Parma ham, or melon and strawberries.

And the extra cost of this isn’t an experience unique to the Wingroves, with CLIC Sargent estimating household bills can rise by about £600 a month while a child undergoes active cancer treatment.

But now Morrisons hopes to be able to ensure the charity’s work can continue by donating 20p from every £2 pack of fruit marked with the ‘Young Lives vs Cancer’ logo.

Following her treatment, which included the removal of cancerous bone and subsequent

operations to rebuild her legs, Daisy is now back at school.

Jane added: “I think it’s fantastic that just by popping into Morrisons and buying some strawberries that people can help families like ours through the hard times.

“And it is incredible that Morrisons has pledged to raise £8million over the next three years, it’ll make such a difference, especially to families in financial need due to the extra costs of cancer.”

Visit www.clicsargent.org.uk for more information.