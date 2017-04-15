Plans submitted for temporary police station in Marlow

A temporary police station could be set-up near Marlow Football Club.

Thames Valley Police has submitted plans to Wycombe District Council (WDC) seeking permission to place two temporary buildings at the site in Oak Tree Road.

According to the proposal, one will act as an office for the town’s neighbourhood team and the second will be used as a locker room and changing facilities.

In a statement, the force said the scheme would allow it to maintain a ‘continual police presence’ in the town while the current station, in Dean Street, is redeveloped.

In December WDC gave consent for it to be demolished and replaced with flats, subject to the completion of a planning obligation agreement.

A decision is expected by late May.

The reference number for the plans is REF:17/05783