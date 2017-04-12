Residents' association seeking compensation following Thames Water sewage spill fine

A community is seeking compensation following a series of sewage spills.

Little Marlow Residents’ Association has written to Thames Water seeking redress after the firm was slapped with a record fine for unleashing more than a billion litres of sewage across the Thames Valley.

A specific sum has not been requested, although the group has indicated methods by which an amount could be agreed, based on disruption caused to the village and surrounding area.

Cllr Jason Downes of Little Marlow Parish Council and chairman of the residents’ association, said: “I was really surprised at the impact it had.

“When I asked people it came out more and more that there was a big impact – [Little Marlow Church of England School, in School Lane] had to keep the pupils inside for a number of days because the smell was so bad.”