Pupils donate to foodbank with longest line competition

A school competition saw pupils donate to a foodbank charity.

Children at St Paul’s Church of England Combined School in Wooburn Green each brought in non-perishable food items on Wednesday, March 29 and put them in lines on the playground.

The class with the longest line of food won the competition, with the food donated to One Can Trust, a charity which provides a foodbank for people across South Bucks.

Joanne Butler, headteacher at the school said: “On the morning of the competition, our children and parents showed their competitive side as extra-large packets of cereal and long tubes of biscuits were placed on the lines. The children were very excited as they watched the lines grow.

“Steph Clay, project manager for the charity, came along to school to view the seven long lines of tins, packets and bottles the generous families had donated. She was very grateful for the huge stash of staple ingredients and goodies that filled her car.”