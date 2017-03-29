Did Lady Penelope and Parker break Marlow Bridge restrictions in TV advert?

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot that a scene in a new bank advert flagrantly flouted the town’s bridge restrictions.

A Halifax TV spot, featuring Thunderbirds characters Parker and Lady Penelope, shows the aristocrat’s driver using the town’s high street branch.

But social media users noticed that en route, Lady Penelope’s distinctive pink car, the six-wheel FAB 1, drives over the historic Marlow Bridge, despite it being restricted to vehicles that weigh less than three tonnes and are less than 6ft 6ins wide.

It is believed that FAB 1 weighs just over three tonnes and is eight feet wide.

Last year, the Grade-I bridge was shut for two months after a lorry exceeding the weight limit crossed.

On Monday, Twitter user @MmmD0nuts tweeted a screen grab of the violation, and said: “@MaidenheadAds looks like we've got some high profile width and weight offenders on Marlow Bridge #thunderbirds #halifaxad”.

The issue was also raised on the MyMarlow Facebook page.

Commenting on the use of Marlow in the ad, a spokeswoman for the bank said: “We wanted to get the Halifax brand into Thunderbirds character, and the Marlow branch felt like the perfect location with a high street that could act as a fitting backdrop for that period.”

Thames Valley Police recommends vehicles over the limits should use the nearby A404.