Red Kite Ride cash to go toward Marlow Sports Club development

Cash from a charity cycle event will be used to fund a sports project in Marlow.

Entry for this year’s Red Kite Ride has now opened and proceeds are to go towards the redevelopment of Marlow Sports Club, in Pound Lane.

Due to be held in September, hundreds of riders are expected for the annual race, which is now in its sixth year.

Rod Woodland, chairman and co-founder of Marlow Riders, which organises it, said: “The Marlow Red Kite Ride continues to go from strength to strength, proving popular with local cyclists as well as those that have traveled a long way to enjoy our beautiful countryside.

“To date, the Red Kite Ride has raised £34,000 for cycling based charities.

“We value having our base at Marlow Sports Club and felt that this year charity should start at home, particularly as by securing the future of the Marlow Sports Club we guarantee there will continue to be friendly, inclusive cycling for all, in Marlow.”

Last year’s event saw about 650 amateur riders set out from Marlow Sports Club and cross

the finish line on Marlow Bridge, including Jonathan Froome, elder brother of triple Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

The 2016 race raised about £9,000, which was donated to Wheels for All, a charity which helps disabled youngsters get involved in cycling.

Paul Sanbrook, chairman of Marlow Sports Club praised the group behind the race, saying: “They’re doing a wonderful job, they’ve kept growing it and we’re proud of them as a part of the family.

“They’re a very successful club and in a very short space of time they’ve gone from

a base of zero to over 200 members.”

He also thanked the group for the financial support promised as the club prepares to find out whether its plans for a £2.4m redevelopment of the club’s facilities will be approved.

The scheme is due to be debated by members of Wycombe District Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday.

“We’re delighted with the support we’ve had,” he added.

“Inevitably there’s been some concerns from some of the neighbours, but if we get consent we will continue to work with them.”

Visit www.marlowredkiteride.co.uk to find out more about the event.

The reference number for the plans is REF:16/08327