Wooburn Green First World War heroes to be honoured by Commonwealth War Graves Commission

The families of two First World War heroes are being sought as preparations are made to honour their sacrifices.

Sapper Charles Alexander John East and Private Frederick William Godfrey both died in the UK following service in the conflict and are buried in the graveyard of St Paul’s Church, in Town Lane, Wooburn Green.

As a result, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), which is based in Maidenhead, was never informed and they were not commemorated as war dead, despite the injuries and illnesses they picked up during the fighting.

They are now both set to receive CWGC headstones in recognition of their efforts.

CWGC media manager Samantha Daynes said: “Both men died whilst serving their country and, while we weren’t alerted to their death at the time, we now recognise them as war dead.

“Whether our men and women who served during both World Wars died on the battlefields far from home, or back on British soil, they must all be remembered.

“We would love to be able to find the family of these two soldiers.”

Private Godfrey, of the Hampshire Regiment, lived in Wooburn Green with his wife Florence Henrietta Godfrey and was 39 when he died on November 24, 1918.

Sapper East, of the Royal Engineers, died aged 40 just three days later on November 27, 1918.

He was married to Eliza East of Ferry Lane, Bourne End, and was the son of William and Eliza Ann East.

Any relatives of the men should contact CWGC at enquiries@cwgc.org providing a name and details of relationship.