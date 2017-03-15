Bourne End woman arrested in connection with Beaconsfield assault

Police investigating an assault in Beaconsfield have arrested a 31-year-old woman from Bourne End in connection with the incident.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following an attack on a woman near a kebab van in London End, in Beaconsfield Old Town, at about 1.30am on Sunday, February 26.

After a ‘verbal altercation with a group of two men and two women’ the 29-year-old victim was pushed to the ground and kicked in the head.

The Bourne End suspect and a 57-year-old man from Great Kingshill, Buckinghamshire have both been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both have been bailed until Monday.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.