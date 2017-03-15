Drivers flouting Marlow Bridge weight limits 'every two minutes'

Drivers are still flouting restrictions on Marlow Bridge, despite a police crackdown.

According to the early results of a Thames Valley Police (TVP) traffic survey, an overweight vehicle attempted to use the grade I-listed crossing every two minutes.

In the first week alone, the heaviest vehicle turned away was 10 tonnes.

Use of the historic structure is restricted to vehicles which have a maximum gross weight (MGW) of less than three tonnes and are less than 6ft 6ins wide.

Last year it was shut for two months after a wagon more than 10 times the weight limited attempted to cross.

Since Wednesday, March 1, officers from TVP have been turning away and giving advisory notices to any drivers breaking the rules.

From Saturday, April 1, anyone in breach of the regulations risks being slapped with a £50 fixed penalty notice.

“It appears people think the weight restriction doesn’t apply to them,” said Cllr Bob Johnson, the Mayor of Marlow.

“I suggest people check the weight of their vehicles before planning their route.

“The closure of the bridge last year caused considerable inconvenience for residents and visitors and difficulties for local businesses.

“We must look after our historic bridge and avoid problems in the future.”

TVP has advised drivers unsure of their vehicle’s MGW to check box F1 on their vehicle registration document or log book.