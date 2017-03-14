Tue, 14
Wed, 15
Thu, 16
SECTION INDEX

£100,000 allocated for study on reopening of Bourne End to High Wycombe railway link

Reporter:

James Harrison

2

The re-opening of the Bourne End to High Wycombe railway line is back on the agenda after councillors backed a £100,000 study to consider the scheme.

Last night (Monday), Wycombe District Council's cabinet approved a high level economic feasibility report into the reinstatement of the link.

The link has been closed since 1970.

It will be funded with £50,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) cash in the next financial year and the same again the year after.

Cllr Julia Langley (Con, the Wooburns), cabinet member for housing, warned the new report should draw a line under the idea.

She said: "I hope once the study is done that if it is not a positive outcome we owe it to the residents to be honest with them.

"A lot of them living near [the railway lines] are concerned, but they also recognise the importance of making travel easier.

"It has to be put to rest at some point in time."

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

comment

  • MarcWall

    12:12, 14 March 2017

    Uhmm... £100K sounds like a lot? Have we had this before? Are any previous studies being taken into account? Could GWR not contribute. It will add to their income on Crossrail.Is the Windsor Maidenhead line still going ahead?

    Reply

    Report

  • MarcWall

    12:12, 14 March 2017

    l

    Reply

    Report

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved