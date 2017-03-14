£100,000 allocated for study on reopening of Bourne End to High Wycombe railway link

The re-opening of the Bourne End to High Wycombe railway line is back on the agenda after councillors backed a £100,000 study to consider the scheme.

Last night (Monday), Wycombe District Council's cabinet approved a high level economic feasibility report into the reinstatement of the link.

The link has been closed since 1970.

It will be funded with £50,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) cash in the next financial year and the same again the year after.

Cllr Julia Langley (Con, the Wooburns), cabinet member for housing, warned the new report should draw a line under the idea.

She said: "I hope once the study is done that if it is not a positive outcome we owe it to the residents to be honest with them.

"A lot of them living near [the railway lines] are concerned, but they also recognise the importance of making travel easier.

"It has to be put to rest at some point in time."