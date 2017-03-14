Marlow zumba instructor features in This Girl Can campaign

A fitness instructor from Marlow has been chosen as one of the faces of a drive to get more women involved in sport.

Anisha Gangotra has been appearing on billboards, adverts and posters as part of the This Girl Can campaign by Sport England.

The 33-year-old runs zumba classes in Maidenhead and High Wycombe, as well as working for Thames Valley Sports, in St Marks Crescent, Maidenhead, her family's bussines.

She said: "I think it's a really powerful campaign and a really important one.

"That stats show there is a disparity [between the number of man and women involved in sport] and I believe everyone should be active."

The first phase of the campaign started in 2015, prompting 2.8m women and girls to get active, according to Sport England figures.

Visit www.thisgirlcan.co.uk to find out more about the campaign.

Visit www.anisha123.zumba.com to find out more about Anisha's classes.