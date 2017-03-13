Police appeal following hit-and-run in Marlow

Police are appealing for information following a hit-and-run in Marlow.

According to Thames Valley Police, a grey Saab 9-3 hit a blue Mercedes at the corner of Henley Road and Highfield Park at about 5.20pm on Thursday, March 2.

Both cars were forced off the road and the driver of the Mercedes, a 48-year-old woman, had to be taken to Wexham Park Hospital with minor injuries.

She has since been discharged.

The driver of the Saab left the scene.

He is described as a white man aged between 25 and 30 with brown hair and wearing a red jumper and jeans.

PC Alistair Bennett said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist us with our investigation.

“I would particularly urge anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

The appeal was released today (Monday).