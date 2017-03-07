Olympic rower Katherine Grainger made a Dame by the Queen

Former Olympic rowing champion Katherine Grainger has been made a Dame by the Queen.

Grainger, who lives in Maidenhead and scooped gold in the women’s double sculls at London 2012 and silver in Rio last year, was given the gong in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace today.

She received the award in the New Year’s Honours List.

Dame Katherine, who was made a CBE in 2013 and is based at Marlow Rowing Club, has a total of five Olympic medals to her name, making her one of Britain’s most successful female Olympians.