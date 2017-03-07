Retirement homes plans submitted for former office block in Bourne End

Plans have been submitted to convert a former office block in Bourne End into retirement homes.

Permission is being sought to demolish the Wharf Lane Business Centre, in Wharf Lane, and build 21 two-bedroom apartments in its place.

The proposals include a communal lounge, concierge's office, bin and bicycle store, as well as three one-bedroom apartments and 18 two-bedroom apartments.

The scheme also makes provision for 21 parking spaces - enough for one per flat.

Issues over parking had been raised at a public exhibition of the plans in August.

Neighbours of the site also cited concerns about privacy, which the updated application claims to have addressed.

A decision is expected by late May.

The reference number for the plans is REF:17/05241