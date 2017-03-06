Calls for bigger Marlow Museum as it receives praise in survey

Plenty of praise has been doled out to a community museum as it considers its future direction.

A survey launched by Marlow Museum found the majority of visitors were happy with the service offered by the Pound Lane facility.

In particular, the efforts of staff were singled out, with 90 per cent rating them good or excellent.

However, the size of the venue was an issue raised, with several complaining that it was too small and cramped.

Speaking about the findings, Mike Hyde, the museum’s chairman, said: “It’s the first time we’ve tried anything like this, but we were very anxious to get the public opinion on what we’re doing.

“We’re always talking to people to get their opinions and they give us some very encouraging comments.

“But what the results of this means is that we’ve got even more to do to try to deal with some of the points people have raised.

“For example, we’re looking to expand and the general feeling was that we need to be bigger, so we’re on the right track there.”

The museum opened in 2009 and is due to celebrate its eighth anniversary next month.

Mr Hyde has previously raised the issue of space and expressed a desire to expand.

He added that this was something he thought could be addressed if a proposed revamp of Court Garden Leisure Complex goes ahead in the future.

Overall however, he felt happy with the response to the efforts of himself and other members of the museum’s team.

“We’re trying to tell the story of Marlow and some things in the very distant past as well as the very recent past,” he said.

“Marlow is a bit of a dormitory town, with most people working away in places like London, High Wycombe, Maidenhead and Reading, so there’s plenty of people who live in

the area and they maybe don’t know the history of the place.

“So we try to tell them.

“But we also try to bring people back so that they can tell their stories too.”

The Marlow Museum’s next exhibition is due to open on Saturday, March 18.

Titled ‘From Tin Town to Des. Res.’ it will tell the history of Marlow Bottom and is expected to run until August.

Visit www.marlowmuseum.org to find out more.