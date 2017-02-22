Tickets for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park to go on sale on Friday

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown will be appearing in Marlow for the latest project by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Top chefs Raymond Blanc, Atul Kochhar and Angela Hartnett have also been announced for the Pub in the Park event.

Due to be held in Marlow's Higginson Park in May, the culinary experts will be joined by music acts including Tom Odell, James Morrison and 10CC.

The three-day festival is billed as showcasing 'what a British pub stands for: great food, drink and music, all enjoyed with family and friends'.

Teams from Kerridge's pubs, the Coach and the Hand and Flowers, both in West Street, Marlow, will also be on hand providing food alongside other highly rated pubs, such as Heston Blumenthal's the Crown, in Bray, and North Yorkshire's Star Inn.

Tickets, which go on sale on Friday, will be available for evening and afternoon sessions, starting from £25 for an adult ticket.

Visit www.pubintheparkuk.com to find out more.