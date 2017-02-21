Wycombe District Council to be quizzed on failed parking system

A failed parking system for Wycombe District has cost almost £1.3m, it has been claimed.

A question submitted by Cllr Khalil Ahmed (Lab, Disraeli) to be asked at Thursday's full council meeting will accuse the council of not doing sufficient due diligence or 'basic homework' on the scheme ahead of it's implementation.

In January, Wycombe District Council (WDC) confirmed the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system it currently uses in its car parks would be scrapped and replaced with pay and display.

The change, which is due to come into force on Saturday, was blamed on new government policy restricting access to DVLA data.

The meeting is also expected to approve a cabinet recommendation that council tax levels be kept flat for the district for the next financial year at £131.99 for a Band D property.

Added on to the Buckinghamshire County Council bill of £1,218.08 for a Band D home, it will leave households paying £1,350.07 annually, before further precepts for parishes and emergency services are added.