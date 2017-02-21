Wycombe District Council to be quizzed on failed parking system

Wycombe District Council car parks are set for a return to a pay and display system.
A failed parking system for Wycombe District has cost almost £1.3m, it has been claimed.
A question submitted by Cllr Khalil Ahmed (Lab, Disraeli) to be asked at Thursday's full council meeting will accuse the council of not doing sufficient due diligence or 'basic homework' on the scheme ahead of it's implementation.
In January, Wycombe District Council (WDC) confirmed the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system it currently uses in its car parks would be scrapped and replaced with pay and display.
The change, which is due to come into force on Saturday, was blamed on new government policy restricting access to DVLA data.
The meeting is also expected to approve a cabinet recommendation that council tax levels be kept flat for the district for the next financial year at £131.99 for a Band D property.
Added on to the Buckinghamshire County Council bill of £1,218.08 for a Band D home, it will leave households paying £1,350.07 annually, before further precepts for parishes and emergency services are added.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The owner of a mobile petting zoo has responded after a video emerged of him taking animals to a slaughterhouse.
The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday).