Police to crack down on Marlow Bridge rule breakers

Drivers have been threatened spot fines if they break weight restrictions on Marlow Bridge.

Thames valley Police has sent out the warning as it tries to prevent a repeat of the crossing’s two-month closure last year.

From Wednesday, March 1, officers will turn overweight vehicles away from the Grade I-listed structure and issue advisory notices.

This will go on for six weeks, after which anyone caught breaking the regulations will be slapped with a £50 fixed penalty notice.

Use of the bridge is restricted to ‘vehicles under three tonnes maximum gross weight (MGW) and less than 6ft 6ins wide’.

Police added it is up to drivers to be know their MGW and that vehicles including Range Rovers; Ford Transit vans; Mercedes Sprinter vans; Volvo XC90s; and Audi Q7s would all fall foul of the rules.

Sergeant Robin Hughes said: “We appreciate that this activity may cause some traffic disruption in the short term however it is imperative that people understand the importance of not driving overweight vehicles on this bridge.

“The weight restrictions are clearly signposted and the alternative route for vehicles that exceed this, along the A404 bypass, will add just a few minutes onto most people’s journeys.

“By adhering to these simple road traffic regulations we can all help to prevent future disruption in the area for residents, visitors and commuters and ensure that this well-loved local landmark remains undamaged.”