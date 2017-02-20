Exhibition looks at Marlow and Buckinghamshire's role in First World War

Bombs and beer were two of the main themes at an event to examine the effect of the First World War on Marlow and Buckinghamshire.

The exhibition, held on Saturday at the Royal British Legion Club, in Station Approach, gave visitors the chance to learn about the conversion of the old Wethered Brewery to a munitions factory during the conflict.

They also had the chance to find out about family members who served with the armed forces.

Organised by the Marlow Remembers World War One Association, displays were set up detailing the town’s role during the war, which also included a site for troop training trenches.

A team from the Buckinghamshire Military Museum Trust was also on hand with records and archives, along with Katherine Doyle, a representative from Great War Buckinghamshire, a volunteer project which is hoping to compile the individual stories of 1,000 volunteers by 2018.

Mike Hyde, who is vice president of Marlow Remembers and chairman of Marlow Museum, said he was pleased with how the day had gone, adding that even after more than 100 years it was still important to keep learning about the past.

“I think the war itself affected every family in the county in one way or another,” he said, “whether it was a brother or an uncle or a father or whatever.

“I found out I had an uncle who was killed and I never knew anything about him.

“But events like this can bring you closer to family you might not know about and I think it’s also important to remember the sacrifices that hundreds of men went through.

“The same happened in the Second World War, but the Great War was particularly horrifying.”

Events are also due to be held to commemorate centenaries of the founding of the RAF and the conflict’s formal conclusion in 1919 with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.

Visit www.marlowww1.org.uk to find out more about the Marlow Remembers World War One Association and its activities.