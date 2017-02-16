Buckinghamshire County Council approves council tax bills rise

Families in Buckinghamshire are set to see their council tax bill rise by almost five per cent.

Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) voted this morning to approve spending plans for the next financial year increasing core council tax by 1.99 per cent and adding a social care precept of three per cent.

It will leave a band D property paying £1,218.08.

This figure does not include additional precepts for emergency services, parish council and district councils, which are responsible for collection.

The budget will be the council’s last to include the government’s Revenue Support Grant, which covered almost a fifth of spending four years ago.

Councillors voted to approve it 38-2.

Cllr Martin Tett (Con, Little Chalfont & Amersham Common), BCC leader said: ”We have not only reshaped the council and its services, which has saved us over £100m over the past five years, but we have also been more commercial, with income now over £70 million per annum and targeted to increase by another £7 million next year.

“This budget offers Buckinghamshire the stability which is so vital when planning services and puts us on a sure footing for the future - whatever that may hold.”

Visit www.buckscc.gov.uk to find out more.