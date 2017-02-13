Man charged after teenage boy is robbed at knifepoint in Bourne End

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the mugging of a 16-year-old boy who had his iPhone, jacket and cash stolen after being threatened with a knife.

Jordon Warren, of Lance Way, High Wycombe, faces one count of robbery and one count of possessing cocaine following the incident in Wakeman Road, Bourne End.

He was arrested on August 3, charged on Thursday and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Friday March 10.