'Melt'n John' and 'Meltallica' miss out in competition to name council gritters

Blizzard Wizard, Snowphie and Brrrrrrian are set to take to Buckinghamshire's roads after the names were chosen for the county council's new gritters.

Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) held a competition in December to name the gritters, which have replaced retired machines named Salty, Daisy and Snowdrop.

More than 200 entries were made for the competition, with names including ‘Melt’n John’ and ‘Meltallica’ and 'Salty McSaltface' missing out on the top prize.

Blizzard Wizard was named by Arran and Calum Kelly, from Chesham, Brrrrrrian’s name was chosen by Beth Arnaud, from Waddesdon, and Snowphie has been named by Sophie Ingham, from Long Crendon.

Mark Shaw, Buckinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport said: “The guys who carry out our winter road salting work hard through a tough season, and having a little light relief in the form of fun gritter names just brings a bit of humour to the job. We love running these competitions and I’m delighted with the new names. Don’t forget to check them out online."

You can track the route of the new gritters in real time by visiting www.buckscc.gov.uk/winter.