Wed, 08
Thu, 09
Fri, 10
SECTION INDEX

Jungle Mania to be closed for 'foreseeable future' following fire

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0

A soft play area for children in Bourne End has suffered smoke damage following a fire this morning.

Jungle Mania, in Wessex Road, will be shut for the ‘foreseeable future’ according to its owner Chris Coleman.

One crew each from Slough, High Wycombe and Beaconsfield attended at 8.39am. No-one was injured during the incident.

The fire started in the kitchen area but was ‘fairly minimal’, according to Mr Coleman.

He said: “It was just a faulty piece of equipment, by the looks of it.

“It is the smoke damage that is the real problem. I am sure we will reopen a lot brighter, bigger and better.”

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved