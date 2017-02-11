School confirms second Burford Bolt running event

A school is hoping it can do the double with its second edition of a running fundraiser.

Burford School, in Marlow Bottom, has confirmed it will be holding its Burford Bolt event again on Sunday, July 16.

Last year's contest saw about 300 people in a fun run and more than 200 compete in 5km and 10km races, collecting about £6,000 which was used to upgrade wireless Internet facilities.

It is hoped that a similar amount will be raised this time around, which could be used to buy 30 new laptops, according to headteacher Ian Garner.

He said: "We're doing it again because schools are under ever increasing financial pressures so this is a good opportunity to support our IT infrastructure.

"It was a really well-supported event last time and lots of people commented on how encouraging the marshals were, most of whom were teachers, staff and parents.

"And we also want to try and raise money for the school with an emphasis on health and fitness."

Visit www.burfordbolt.co.uk to find out more.