Tom Kerridge to run charity cooking demo

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is due to run a live cooking demonstration on Thursday.
The double Michelin-starred maestro will be showing off some of the most popular recipes from his new Dopamine Diet book at the Steamer Trading Cookshop, in Market Square, Marlow.
The event starts at 5.30pm.
Tickets, costing £2 per person, must be booked in advance and can be bought from the store.
Proceeds will be donated to the MS Society.
Call 01628 478300 to find out more.
