Legal boost for Wooburn and Bourne End housing campaign

Opposition to plans for hundreds of new home sin Wooburn and Bourne End has been given a boost after campaigners were told they had a strong legal case.

Members of the Keep Bourne End Green group have been fighting proposals in the Wycombe District Local Plan to build up to build 750 new homes in the villages.

There is concern this could cause knock-on effects to roads, services and destroy greenbelt land.

Penny Drayton, one of the founders of the campaign, which was originally called Don't Destroy Bourne End, said a meeting with solicitors on Wednesday, January 25, has gone well.

"The big thing for us now is that we've had a meeting with the legal counsel, taken advice and been advised that we've got a very strong case with some very strong points to fight on," she said afterwards.

"That is all very positive and so now we need to get the money together for the professionals to validate the points we've got."

However, she also sounded a note of caution, adding: "I would say that we're pretty positive [after the meeting], as opposed to confident - it was definitely a positive meeting."

In particular, the group is hopeful that the impact on infrastructure, particularly on roads and transport, cased by the extra homes will be enough to force a re-think on the scheme.

Mrs Drayton said: "We had a transport report done at the end of last year and the findings from that have shown very clearly that we've got at least three junctions which are already at capacity."

The campaign has spent about £15,000 on its efforts since it was formed in the summer.

This has come from a range of events and iniatives, including a clothes sale and a sponsored calendar.

It estimates about £100,000 will be needed to successfully fight the scheme.

Mrs Drayton added: "It's been really great - if you could pick any positives from the campaign it's the way the community has come together.

"It's been brilliant and it's spread support among the whole village to fight the plans."

A fundraising fashion show is due to be held on Friday, February 24, and a ball has been planned for Saturday, March 4.

Visit www.keepbourneendgreen.org to find out more about the campaign and upcoming events.

Visit www.wycombe.gov.uk to find out more about the Wycombe District Local Plan.