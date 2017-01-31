Marlow Sports Club confident of approval for new club house

The brains behind multi-million pound plans to redevelop sports facilities in Marlow are confident of approval following a warm public response.

Marlow Sports Club, in Pound Lane, is seeking permission for a new club house, with better facilities for sportswomen, as well as for non-athletes.

The application was accepted by Wycombe District Council (WDC) early in January and is expected to cost about £2.5m.

Paul Sambrook, the club's chairman, said: "The big is that the Environment Agency has started work on our land for the Marlow Flood Relief Scheme.

"Most people are more bothered about that and so so far we've not had many objections - the local community has very much got behind us."

A decision on the scheme is expected in April.

Visit www.marlowsportsclub.org.uk to find out more.

The reference number for the plans is REF:16/08327