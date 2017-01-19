Tributes paid to Wycombe Wanderers president Monty Seymour

Tributes have been paid to the president of Wycombe Wanderers Football Club, who has died aged 102.

Born in Marlow in 1914, Monty Seymour won a place at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School and went on to become a pharmacist in High Wycombe as well as serving in Burma during the Second World War.

In 1966 he became just the 10th president of the club since 1898.

Highlights under his tenure included current Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neil guiding the Chairboys to two FA Trophy triumphs in 1991 and 1993 and promotion to the Football League, also in 1993.

Former chairman Ivor Beeks said he was an ‘incredible person with an appetite for all the good things in life’, while former manager and chairman Brian Lee called him a ‘very generous gentleman’.

The club was told on Friday of his death the night before.

He is survived by three children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.