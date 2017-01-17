Former teacher pleads not guilty to historic sex offences

An ex-teacher from Flackwell Heath has appeared in court charged with a series of historic sex offences.

Norman Cunliffe, of Juniper Lane, pleaded not guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday, January 10 to a charge of indecent assault of a 16-year-old female in the 1980s.

The 75-year-old is also seeking to have a further five allegations against him dismissed.

He is due back before the court on Monday, February 27.