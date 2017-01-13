Wycombe District Council to bring back pay and display for car parks

Parking payments in Wycombe District are set for an overhaul next month.

From Saturday, February 25, all car parks operated by Wycombe District Council (WDC), except for the Swan and Easton Street car parks in High Wycombe, will change to a pay and display system.

WDC facilities currently use an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.

However, according to WDC, this scheme has had to be scrapped due to new government policy restricting access to DVLA data.

Cllr Jean Teesdale, cabinet member for Environment, said: “The ANPR system offers many benefits, but we can’t keep running it in all of our car parks while these restrictions remain in place.

"It’s an incredibly frustrating position to be in and we’re disappointed that the government appears to have no imminent plans to introduce the measures that they’ve spoken publicly about in the past.”