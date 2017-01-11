SECTION INDEX

Trial date set for man accused of Albertina Choules murder

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0

A 23-year-old man charged with the murder of a Marlow Bottom woman will appear in court on Friday, January 20.

Tautvydas Narbutas, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe, will appear at Reading Crown Court as part of a further case management hearing.

He faces one charge of murder and two charges of attempted GBH.

Albertina Choules, 81, of Ragmans Lane, was found dead by police on Wednesday, July 6.

Narbutas’ trial is expected to go ahead on Wednesday, April 26.

Comments

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved