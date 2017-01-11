Trial date set for man accused of Albertina Choules murder

A 23-year-old man charged with the murder of a Marlow Bottom woman will appear in court on Friday, January 20.
Tautvydas Narbutas, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe, will appear at Reading Crown Court as part of a further case management hearing.
He faces one charge of murder and two charges of attempted GBH.
Albertina Choules, 81, of Ragmans Lane, was found dead by police on Wednesday, July 6.
Narbutas’ trial is expected to go ahead on Wednesday, April 26.
