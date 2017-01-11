Beaconsfield jewellery shop set to expand into Marlow

Plans have been submitted to transform an empty shop in Marlow into a jewellery store.

The application is set to see the former Lockhart and Lace shop, in the High Street, taken over by businessman Peter Ungar, who runs Beaconsfield Fine Jewellery.

Mr Ungar, who also lives in Marlow, said he was keen to invest in the town, despite tough trading conditions seen last year during the closure of Marlow Bridge.

He added: “I actually decided to take the shop the week before the bridge was shut and it was very interesting to see the impact the closure had on the town.

“But opening a jewellery store is not a short-term business plan, they tend to improve year on year and I always looked at this as a long term plan.”

The reference number for the plans is REF:16/08409