Danesfield School named among the best in the country

Pupils, parents and teachers are celebrating after a Marlow school was named among the best in the country.

The latest round of government education figures for 2016 have shown that Danesfield School was among the top one per cent of primary schools in England and Wales during the year.

It was also the fourth best in Buckinghamshire.

According to the figures, 86 per cent of pupils meet expected national education standards for reading, writing and maths.

A quarter of youngsters at the Henley Road school were also found to be exceeding government targets.

Throughout England and Wales, 53 per cent of children met expected standards and just five per cent achieved better results.

Headteacher Sarah Morgan said "We are very pleased that the hard work and enthusiasm of the children has led to them achieving results that they can be proud of.

"The teachers and all the staff at Danesfield are passionate about creating an inspiring school in all areas and we have created a culture of learning amongst the teachers with a significant increase in the time and budget allocated to training, visiting schools across the country and leading on new areas of innovation."

As well as improving academic performance, the past years have seen the school invest in new outdoor facilities, including teaching spaces and artificial sports pitches.

And in January last year it joined an exclusive club of just 400 schools across the world by becoming a Microsoft Showcase school.

She added: "We believe good exam results are a byproduct of offering a stimulating and varied school life."

Danesfield was rated Good at its last Ofsted inspection in 2011, with assessors noting the 'excellent care, guidance and support' for pupils, as well as the levels of parental engagement.

This was echoed by chair of governors Sean Collins after the publication of the data.

Highlighting the comparative low funding of the school compared to others in the country, he praised the 'unstinting support' of parents for various fundraising efforts.

He added: "We have an outstanding leadership team at Danesfield who have created a very positive culture amongst teachers.

"The effects of this can be seen across all areas of school life and the school has a strong vision and is ambitious about its journey to come."